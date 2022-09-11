SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Student meal pickup moved to city facilities

After logistics challenges, Seattle Public Schools> has moved student meal pickup during the Seattle Education Association strike to city facilities, starting Monday. Here are the West Seattle locations:

Alki Community Center – 5817 SW Stevens

E.C. Hughes Playground – 2805 SW Holden

Hiawatha Playfield – 2700 California Ave SW

High Point Community Center – 6920 34th Ave SW

Highland Park Playground – 1100 SW Cloverdale

Puget Ridge Playground – 6029 21st Ave. SW

Roxhill Park – 2850 SW Roxbury

Southwest Teen Life Center / Pool – 2801 SW Thistle

The meal-pickup hours are the same as they were at campuses last week, 10 am-1 pm. While the SPS culinary-services team is preparing lunches, the city announcement says, community volunteers will be assisting with distribution.

P.S. Tomorrow is also when the city will start opening some drop-in “recreation activity hubs,” including Alki and High Point Community Centers.