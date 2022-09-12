SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: No classes Tuesday; district says ‘several key proposals’ resolved

As striking Seattle Education Association members picketed for a fourth day, those from schools around north West Seattle joined for one big noontime march starting outside West Seattle High School. At this point, it appears Tuesday will be a fifth day of picketing – Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for the day, while citing progress in a statement this afternoon:

While Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) have not yet reached a final agreement, they have come to a resolution on several key proposals. Negotiations continue, and we hope to have a full tentative agreement soon. There will be no school on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

No progress report from the union yet; we’ll update this story if/when there’s one.

BACKGROUND: District updates are here; union updates are here. SEA’s contract expired August 31st, almost three months into negotiations; the strike began on what was supposed to be SPS’s first day of classes, last Wednesday. This is SEA’s first walkout since 2015. That strike, like this one, started on a Wednesday; a tentative agreement was announced the following Tuesday morning.