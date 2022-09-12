West Seattle, Washington

SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: No classes Tuesday; district says ‘several key proposals’ resolved

September 12, 2022 6:16 pm
As striking Seattle Education Association members picketed for a fourth day, those from schools around north West Seattle joined for one big noontime march starting outside West Seattle High School. At this point, it appears Tuesday will be a fifth day of picketing – Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for the day, while citing progress in a statement this afternoon:

While Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) have not yet reached a final agreement, they have come to a resolution on several key proposals. Negotiations continue, and we hope to have a full tentative agreement soon. There will be no school on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

No progress report from the union yet; we’ll update this story if/when there’s one.

BACKGROUND: District updates are here; union updates are here. SEA’s contract expired August 31st, almost three months into negotiations; the strike began on what was supposed to be SPS’s first day of classes, last Wednesday. This is SEA’s first walkout since 2015. That strike, like this one, started on a Wednesday; a tentative agreement was announced the following Tuesday morning.

  • Frustrated Parent September 12, 2022 (6:42 pm)
    Well, so much for the consistency the kids require, especially special needs kids. My former partner’s son (late teenager) is autistic and epileptic. He was telling me how badly it’s going. It’s not just throwing off his son’s schedule, it’s created a massive gap between the support teams in his school (most of them are on the picket line and not conducting care) and in-home care. They can’t even get Finn’s behavior assistant to help because she’s completely overwhelmed by parents who desperately need her at their homes as well. Four seizures from the stress, the fears, the anxiety in a week. It’s usually maybe four in six months. Oh, and dad can’t work at the hospital – he’s staying home with the boy and THAT union is on his a$$ about taking the time off. My kids are beyond frustrated and we’re going to help with my ex’s son tomorrow thanks to YET ANOTHER DAY that is usually a lifeline for us working parents, especially special needs kids. How is this helping them? SPS has always been strapped for services and help, but we’ve made it work as parents to the best of our ability.

    We are BROKEN.

    My rent is astronomical. Food is way up. Gas is a necessity to commute to and from a job that is in production and doesn’t have the luxury of working from home..Who’s going to pay for OUR lost wages? OUR lost apartments and bills? Every parent I know in our schools is living paycheck to paycheck and now most of us have a half paycheck coming instead.

    The Strike is punishing US and our kids, not the SEA or SPS or anyone it’s supposed to intimidate OR support.

    These are our last two years and I bet 10-1 this is going to happen again these last two fricken years.

    Parents, start sending invoices for lost wages, wage theft, and bills for daycare to the SEA and SPS and the teachers. We’re DONE.

    It’s our turn to strike.

