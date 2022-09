8:07 PM: A Seattle Fire ‘full response’ is headed to the 4300 block of SW Graham [vicinity map] for a report of “an exterior fire extending into a building.” Updates to come.

8:10 PM: The response has been downsized. SFD says the fire was small enough that the occupant put it out.

8:20 PM: At the scene, firefighters tell us this was actually a “small brush fire” on the alley between The Bridge and a house to its west.