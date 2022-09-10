Neighbors worried about fires in Fauntleroy Park

That’s reader-contributed video showing the aftermath of a fire around 7:30 this morning in western Fauntleroy Park. What concerned the person who sent it, and another nearby resident we have heard from tonight, is that there have been multiple fires recently. Stacy said via email:

“I’ve lived next to Fauntleroy Park for 13 years. Today we called 911 because of a sizeable fire in the park, at our property line. SFD responded extremely quickly and put the fire out using shovels, rakes, a large hose of water and a chainsaw. We’ve spoken with neighbors and come to find out, this is the third fire in the park in the timespan of one week that the SFD has had to respond to and put out. And SFD says neighbors reported additional recent fires. … I don’t think anyone has seen any indication of an encampment at the sites of the fires. But the multiplicity is obviously concerning. … We are hoping others will be alerted so that they are careful and so that they let the fire department or police department know of any leads.”

We asked SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo about today’s fire, which was logged only as a “brush fire.” He replied, “I spoke to the firefighters that responded to this incident. They extinguished a small smoldering fire occupying a space of about eight feet in diameter. There was no clear evidence around the area that would have indicated how the fire may have started. No injuries were reported.”