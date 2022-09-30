MUSIC! GAMES! Get creative with Mode Music and Performing Arts fall classes, starting soon

Mode Music and Performing Arts – the nonprofit sibling to Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) – is about to start fall classes, and some have room to register:

Mode Music and Performing Arts‘s group classes kick off on October 10th, which means there’s one week left to register your kid for one! We’re putting a spotlight on three of our favorites: Ukulele 101, Dungeons & Dragons Campaign, and Songwriting Workshop!

1. Ukulele 101

Grades K – 3

Mondays, 4:00 – 5:00 pm

If you’ve got a little one who loves music and are looking for a place for them to channel that, ukulele classes are a great place to start! Ukulele 101 offers kindergartners through 3rd graders a great chance to learn the basics of an instrument that’s just their size. Our teacher Veronique Littlefield has experience as both a private music instructor and a preschool teacher, making her perfect for intro lessons for our younger students.

2. Dungeons & Dragons Campaign

Grades 4 – 6

Tuesdays, 4:00 – 6:00 pm

Is your tween crazy for Stranger Things? Do they love all things fantasy and magic? Sign them up for our Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Our D&D Campaign is led by Dungeon Master Jessie Kuehm, who moonlights as MMPA’s education director when she’s not guiding her fellow campaigners into the forgotten realm. Jessie’s a real expert at the world of D&D, and feels strongly that the game provides students with great social and creative skills like teamwork, collaboration, and the artistry of character building.

3. Songwriting Workshop

Grades 4 – 8

Wednesdays, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Songwriting workshop welcomes all tweens and junior highers who love to scream-sing Taylor Swift/Olivia Rodrigo/Lizzo in their bedrooms (we relate)! Songwriting is an amazing way for kids to own their stories and learn music skills at the same time, and there’s no better teacher to introduce them to it than our own Jared Mitchell. Jared graduated Belmont University with a degree in Music Business with an emphasis in Songwriting, then stuck around Nashville for several years after, where he had an exclusive publishing deal with a local recording studio. He has a passion for sharing all his knowledge with a new generation of songwriters, and will help the kids not only write their own song, but produce a professional-quality recording of it!