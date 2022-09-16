West Seattle, Washington

FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS vs. Franklin

September 16, 2022 11:07 pm
(WSB photos. Chief Sealth #4, junior Isaac Martinez)

The rain cleared early but it was a tough night on the field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex for the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks facing Franklin.

(Chief Sealth #8, junior Ocean Freeman, and Franklin’s Cash Brody vie for the ball)

Tonight Chief Sealth was unable to get on the board, losing 23-0.

They’re now 1-2. Next week it’s the annual crosstown Huling Bowl game as Chief Sealth takes on West Seattle, 7:30 pm Friday (September 23rd).

