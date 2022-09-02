FOLLOWUP: Speed humps finally planned for Alki Avenue

After years of community requests that the city do something to deter speeding on Alki Avenue SW, SDOT is finally going to try speed humps, as hinted back in May. Christopher tipped us this morning about the sighting of outlines for the future installations; we photographed this set on Alki just east of 63rd SW, and driving Alki/Harbor to look for others, spotted another set of outlines on Alki just west of 57th SW. We then asked SDOT about the plan; here’s the reply from spokesperson Madison Linkenmeyer:

Two speed humps are being installed on Alki Ave SW later this month where there is high pedestrian crossing activity. The locations are between 63rd Ave SW and 62nd Ave SW and another one between 58th Ave SW and 57th Ave SW. We’re also installing on Alki Ave SW some in-lane crosswalk warning signs that say “State Law Stop for Pedestrians within Crosswalk.” These speed humps and signs came through the Vision Zero program in coordination with the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department.

Official community notification of the impending installation is scheduled for next week.