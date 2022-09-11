FOLLOWUP: Alki Avenue speed humps installed

After years of community requests for them, speed humps have just been installed on Alki Avenue SW. This set is in between 57th and 58th; the other set is being put in right now just east of 63rd. We noted on Friday that SDOT planned the installation for this weekend (along with a long list of other work, mostly in preparation for the West Seattle Bridge’s expected reopening one week from today); outlines for the speed-hump locations appeared a little over a week ago.