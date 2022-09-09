9 options for your West Seattle Thursday

(Late-summer flowers, photographed by Caity Gerhardt)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRAYPARK OPEN: The extended season continues through Sunday for Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale, open as usual, 11 am-8 pm.

HISTORY HOUR: New series of presentations at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am, starting with “The Murals of West Seattle.”

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: At Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), part of the proceeds 4-10 pm tonight benefit Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool – be sure to mention you’re there to support the preschool!

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: 5:30-7 pm pop-up at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), gathering for by-mail political action.

ULTIMATE AT WALT HUNDLEY: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games have moved to Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

POLICE CHIEF FORUM: 6 pm online, the three finalists for Seattle Police Chief answer questions in a live forum. You can watch via Seattle Channel.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Attend tonight’s monthly meeting in person or online, 7 pm, at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

BENBOW GOES COUNTRY: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!