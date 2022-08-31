WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 11 notes

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the clouds that scattered across the sky this morning, at the start of what’s expected to be another very warm day. Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:

MAYOR’S PARK DISTRICT $ PROPOSAL: Mayor Bruce Harrell plans a 10 am announcement of his budget proposal for the Seattle Park District. The livestream will be here.

DROPOFF FOOD DRIVE: Take nonperishable food to Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 11 am-1 pm.

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK OPEN: Lincoln Park wading pool will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

COVID VACCINATION POP-UP: The first in a series of pop-up clinics at local libraries is noon-5 pm today at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), offering the Moderna vaccine only.

(Photo by Hana Alishio)

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

JAZZ: Piano and bass at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 6:30 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Now weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Inner Alchemy presents this at Solstice Park, 7 pm Wednesdays. $35. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Calendar event to add? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!