WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 7 notes

(Reflection after last week’s rain – photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here are notes for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s museum at 61st/Stevens is only open Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4 pm, no more Fridays.

WADING POOLS OPEN: Though it’s cloudy now, the city does plan to open the wading pools today. This is the final day of operation for Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm; also open today (with its season continuing through Labor Day) is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

NEIGHBORHOOD AWARENESS: Four days after a woman was attacked and raped in North Delridge, residents plan to gather at 5 pm at Cottage Grove Park (5206 26th SW) to fan out with teal balloons – for sexual-assault awareness – and flyers.

SANDLOT FUN DAYS: Tonight’s West Seattle Little League pickup game is for all 9-12-year-olds interested in baseball – details in our calendar listing. At Bar-S Playfield (64th/Admiral).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Singer-songwriter Herky Cutler performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm doors, 9 pm music, East of Friday with The Pioneer Squares.

(3803 Delridge Way SW)

