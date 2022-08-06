WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Van stolen from garage

The report and images were sent by Rich:

My 2003 Ford E250 plate BLG3758 was stolen out of my condo garage 5001 California Ave SW on Monday Aug 1st

It is the same van that was involved in a car theft on New Year’s Eve a couple years ago

From the description of the video, the thieves knew what they wanted and got it. Here is the description from a fellow condo member.

Van was stolen on Monday August 1 at approximately 6:37 AM by two individuals in a gray Audi sedan with license plates blacked out.

Access was through the Hudson garage door. The first individual, apparently a female in a black body stocking, mask and, yes, kitten ears, opened the garage door manually from the inside so that the male in the Audi could drive in.

The female first emerged at about 6:37 AM from the area near the Hudson pedestrian gate. We don’t have a camera at the gate, however it is likely she climbed over the 8′ high gate because the gate lock itself was not damaged. We do have a camera at the taller Hudson wall and she did not gain access there

The female joined the male in the car and parked directly in front of (the) van. The male needed only about two minutes to gain access to the van and start it up. At one point the female got out to assist .

At about 6:40 AM the female drove the Audi out through the California garage door followed by the male driving the van. Both vehicles turned left and headed north on California Avenue.

Here is a link to police contact if people have any info/evidence. Case 2022-205914.