West Seattle Crime Watch: 2 thefts – green CR-V, red purse

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN CR-V: From Rich:

2 men entered the garage at 5001 California Ave SW at 11:46 on Dec. 31st.

They attempted to steal a van by breaking the ignition lock but only managed to steal the handicap hang tag.

They checked out a few other vehicles before settling on a green 1998 Honda CR-V (WA License 220VQN). They backed the Honda into the vehicle that was blocking it in order to gain room to maneuver out of the parking space.