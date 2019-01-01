West Seattle Crime Watch: 2 thefts – green CR-V, red purse

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:
STOLEN CR-V: From Rich:
2 men entered the garage at 5001 California Ave SW at 11:46 on Dec. 31st.
They attempted to steal a van by breaking the ignition lock but only managed to steal the handicap hang tag.
They checked out a few other vehicles before settling on a green 1998 Honda CR-V (WA License 220VQN). They backed the Honda into the vehicle that was blocking it in order to gain room to maneuver out of the parking space.
If you see the car, call 911.
STOLEN PURSE & MORE: From Sophie:
Last night on NYE, somebody stole my red Kate Spade purse at a party on Beach Drive. In it was a matching red Kate Spade wallet, two pairs of Ray Bans, my car keys, house key, and some other important items.
If you happened to spot it discarded or otherwise, we can connect you. We’ll also add the police report # as soon as we get it.
| 0 COMMENTS