VIDEO: Cleanup continues at former flour-mill dock at north end of Duwamish River

(King County video, photo)

That video shows one of the many cleanup operations along the polluted Duwamish River – in this case, a King County-led project removing almost 2,000 creosote-contaminated pilings that are part of a “derelict timber dock” on west Harbor Island. This week the county sent an update on the $8 million project, which is expected to be complete by the end of September. Barge-based equipment has been pulling the pilings up for “safe disposal offsite”; after all the pilings are dealt with, “crews will remove the concrete bulkhead and other dock components on land and stabilize the shoreline,” the update says.

The old dock is part of the former Fisher Flour Mills site that the county bought almost 20 years ago; as part of the deal, an “aquatic lease” with the state was transferred to the county, and its requirements led to this cleanup project, as explained here.