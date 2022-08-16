Storytime, rock climbing, cleanups, games, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Mike Burns, as this morning’s fog receded)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Holy Rosary School (42nd SW north of SW Genesee).

DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations again today, 11 am-1 pm (4320 SW Hill)

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: Though it’s been cloudy this morning, warm sunshine is expected this afternoon, so the city is opening its wadding pools. EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); both will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open to the public today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

(Photo by Stewart L.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Hybrid meeting (online and in-person at City Hall) at 2 pm; here’s the agenda, which explains how to comment. Watch live here.

ADOPT-A-STREET WALK: Meet at 3 pm at 53rd/Admiral to help clean up!

ROCK CLIMBING AT CAMP LONG: 4:30-7:30 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW),

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: Bring your kid(s) for a story followed by a garden activity, at the Delridge P-Patch, 6 pm (5078 25th SW).

strong>SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you are invited to come play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: The CAC reconvenes after a leadership change. This is your opportunity to get updates on, make comments on, and/or ask questions about West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. 6 pm online – here’s the link.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!