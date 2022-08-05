SATURDAY: Sail a few minutes for hot ticket to cool concert amplifying youth music education in West Seattle

Not too much going on around the city aside from Seafair this weekend – so if you love live music, you might consider sailing over to Vashon Island for a benefit show tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) to boost youth music education via West Seattle’s own nonprofit Mode Music and Performing Arts. Here’s the announcement:

Bric/Brac Fest and Mode Music and Performing Arts are so excited to bring this event to Vashon Island and help create ongoing opportunities for youth music education!

Join us Saturday, Aug. 6th for a benefit for youth music education on Vashon with generous partners and sponsorships by Mode Music Studios, Open Space for Arts & Community, Orbit at Open Space and The Vera Project.

Secure your space on the green for an evening of food, drink, and amazing bands for a great cause. Bring your chairs and blankets for:

NAKED GIANTS

CAITLIN SHERMAN

JULIA SHAPIRO (CHASTITY BELT)

IT’S ALL HAPPENING

Open Space For Arts & Community

18870 103rd Ave SW, Vashon [map]

4 pm doors

Suggested donation:

$20 Adult

$10 under 18

No one turned away for lack of funds (NOTAFLOF)

Get your tickets here.