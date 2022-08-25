OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC ALERT: SW Spokane Street closure

After a couple of notes about traffic troubles in the low-bridge vicinity right now, we dug up this Metro alert about overnight work:

Overnight on Thursday, August 25, from 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM Friday morning, Metro routes 21 and the RapidRide C Line will be affected by the closure of westbound SW Spokane St between Delridge Way SW and SW Avalon Way, due to construction. During this time, routes 21 and the Rapid Ride C Line heading toward West Seattle will travel instead via Delridge Way SW and SW Genesee St. All regular and temporary posted bus stops along the revised routing will be served.

The last time there was a closure like this, it was related to bridge work, but nothing was mentioned during today’s tour.