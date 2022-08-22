Kenyon Hall celebration of Lou Magor’s life set for September 17

After West Seattle musician and educator Lou Magor died in April of last year, there was a promise his life eventually would be celebrated in grand style, once it was safer for people to gather. Now, Kenyon Hall – the historic West Seattle venue he ran and championed – is inviting people to that celebration:

Time to Remember

Seattle Artists/Kenyon Hall presents —

An Open House to honor the memory and legacy of Lou Magor.

Hosted by – Casey McGill & Orville Johnson

Join us for good food, musical tributes, sharing of memories & good stories.



Saturday, September 17, 2022

12:00 pm-4:00 pm

Kenyon Hall

7904 35th Ave SW, Seattle WA 98126

Email: kenyon@kenyonhall.org

Please Note: If you want to attend, and share, in person – masks are required inside the hall for the immunocompromised among us.

If you are unable to join us in person, we invite you to share memories, words of tribute, photos or videos of Lou with us. Send them to the hall’s postal address or email address as soon as possible. We will do our best to share your words and memories during the afternoon.

Seattle Artists’ board of directors is working on a memorial marker for Lou to be placed in a W Seattle location. Donations to fund the marker will be collected at the open house or can be sent via the usual channels to Kenyon Hall — ATTN: Lou Magor Memorial Project