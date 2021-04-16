Remembering Lou Magor, Kenyon Hall’s hero

Though his accomplishments are many, Lou Magor‘s West Seattle neighbors may know him best as the keeper of Kenyon Hall, the historic event venue at 7904 35th SW. Suddenly, the hall is without its hero, as Mr. Magor has died at age 75. His death was announced today by the pastor of Wallingford United Methodist Church, where he served as music director.

Mr. Magor shared his talents far and wide, also as longtime accompanist of the renowned Total Experience Gospel Choir, and as a Kindermusik teacher for the littlest visitors to Kenyon Hall, which started its life as the Olympic Heights Social Hall more than a century ago. In Mr. Magor’s years of managing the hall, it has not only showcased the circa-1929 “Mighty Wurlitzer” pipe organ that it houses, but has also seen performances by musicians and actors from unassuming community groups to superstar Eddie Vedder (who played two semi-secret shows there in 2008). The hall also hosted many fundraising galas for local nonprofits, especially those whose performances benefited from its excellent acoustics. More recently, Mr. Magor kept Kenyon Hall going through the pandemic shutdown by presenting a series of online events that also served as fundraisers for the nonprofit operation. Beyond his work, as the pastor’s announcement of Mr. Magor’s passing noted, he was known for his personality: “It is his warmth, laughter, friendship, and presence that we will perhaps miss the most.” We will update when we learn of memorial plans.