Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday

(West Seattle sunflower, photographed by Tom Trulin)

Here’s our daily list of what’s happening in West Seattle, mostly from our Event Calendar:

TODAY’S BLOCK DROP: Until 6 pm, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Hope Lutheran School (42nd SW/SW Oregon in The Junction).

DROPOFF FOOD DRIVE: Take nonperishable food to Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 11 am-1 pm.

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK OPEN: Lincoln Park wading pool will be open noon-7 pm. (Also, Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

LEARN ABOUT SPIDERS: Free family-friendly fun at Roxhill Park (2850 SW Roxbury), with today’s focus “Spiders Among Us,” 12:30-2:30 pm, with free lunch for 18 and under (though all ages are welcome).

NETWORKING: Wind Down Weekly networking at Junction Plaza Park, presented by Work and Play Lounge, 6-8 pm. (42nd/Alaska)

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Now weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Inner Alchemy presents this at Solstice Park, 7 pm Wednesdays. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Calendar event to add? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!