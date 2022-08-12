Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Friday

(Last night’s moonrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: Today’s spot for picking up DIY cleanup equipment and dropping off your results until 6 pm is Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Hill).

LOW-LOW TIDE: As noted last night, the tide is out to -3.0 feet at 11:41 am, and Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be at Constellation and Lincoln Parks 10:15 am-1:15 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Starting this week, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s museum at 61st/Stevens is only open Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4 pm, no more Fridays.

WADING POOLS OPEN: The pools that are scheduled for Friday operations in West Seattle are Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

.SANDLOT FUN DAYS: Tonight’s West Seattle Little League pickup game is for all 9-12-year-olds interested in baseball – details in our calendar listing. At Bar-S Playfield (64th/Admiral).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Monthly songwriters’ showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

MUSIC AND ART AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm-midnight, a benefit titledSafe Atlas:

Ollieoverart.com and the Ollie Over Art [Collective], a nonprofit art collective dedicated to constructing social justice presents Safe Atlas, a visual, literary, and musical artist showcase. In association with Skylark Cafe and in benefit of Seattle Children’s Hospital, Oliver Amatist, Wesley of the Wolves and Shawn Rose present a night of healing and inspiration. Five dollars from each ($15) ticket and painting sold benefits Seattle Children’s Hospital, along with other ways to donate.

(3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘HERE THERE BE DRAGONS’: 7:30 pm performance of ArtsWest‘s new play. (4711 California SW)

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!