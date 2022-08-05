Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:

WADING POOLS OPEN: The pools that are scheduled for Friday operations in West Seattle are Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

BLUE ANGELS: Today they’re scheduled to rehearse their full air show around 3 pm, taking off from Boeing Field. You can watch the takeoff/landing from the Museum of Flight at 9404 East Marginal Way (parking lot open today but will be an admission-charge area Saturday and Sunday as part of Jet Blast Bash).

SANDLOT FUN DAYS: Tonight’s West Seattle Little League pickup game is for 9-12-year-olds interested in softball – details in our calendar listing. At Bar-S Playfield (64th/Admiral).

BOOK LAUNCH: As noted last night in our story about her book “At Home on an Unruly Planet,” West Seattle author Madeline Ostrander has a launch event at 7 tonight outdoors at The Collective (400 Dexter Ave. N.) downtown, presented by the Northwest Science Writers Association. (Register here.)

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, with Waiks, Pubbxtra, DJ Blaznpersuasian. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘HERE THERE BE DRAGONS’: 7:30 pm performance of ArtsWest‘s new play. (4711 California SW)

