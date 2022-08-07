Here’s what’s happening (and not) on your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Gary Pro)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has going today:

-16th/Cambridge, working to update curb bulbs and curb ramps.8 am-5 pm

-Olson/Roxbury, cleaning the parking strips and medians 6 am04 pm, planning to “begin on Olson Place SW where we will close a single eastbound lane and proceed to SW Roxbury St, where we will close a single westbound lane.”

-21st/Genesee, grinding pavement to prepare for repainting the street mural.

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT: Starting at 8 am and continuing all day, spectators welcome but playing spots are filled for the second annual West Seattle Pickleball Classic at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th & Myrtle).

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

FOOD DRIVE: Donate non-perishable food at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) today, 10 am-12:30 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with peak summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more, California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

FREE PERSONAL SAFETY TRAINING: 11 am online – our calendar listing explains how to register.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: With sunny and hot weather expected, the wading pool will be open in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public, noon-7 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY: This week’s tours are canceled because U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers are busy supporting Seafair.

‘HERE THERE BE DRAGONS’: 3 pm matinee at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the one-woman musical. Tickets here.

BLUE ANGELS: One last performance, again planned to start shortly after 3 pm. Here’s our Saturday story, with today’s airshow schedule.

MUSICAL BENEFIT AT C & P COFFEE: Starting at 2 pm, 11 musicians perform in a benefit show at C & P Coffee Company raising money for education in Sierra Leone. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

MEDITATION AND MORE: Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Gong Bath at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) with Inner Alchemy, 7-8:30 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!