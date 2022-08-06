BLUE ANGELS: West Seattle photographers’ Saturday airshow views

One more day for the Blue Angels’ return to Seafair. Tonight we have a few photos from today’s airshow courtesy of West Seattle photographers – above and below, by Monica Zaborac:

That’s the Blue Angels’ support plane “Fat Albert,” which David Hutchinson also photographed:

Again watching from Ruby Chow Park at the north end of Boeing Field, David also caught this formation:

And a closeup:

Jerry Simmons watched from Seward Park and sent this photo of one of the other, shall we say, loud planes in the airshow:

That’s an F-35A piloted by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, Commander of the Lightning II Demonstration Team from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

SUNDAY SCHEDULE: From the Seafair website:

10:35 – Aerobatic Performance

12:00 – Golden Knights Performance

12:35 – Aerobatic Performance

13:10 – F35 Lightning II Performance

13:40 – EA 18G Growler Performance

14:45 – Aerobatic Performance

14:45 – Boeing Seafair Flyover

15:05 – Blue Angels Performance

They’re all meant for optimal viewing by admission-paying Seafair attendees on Lake Washington, but some of the airshow performers – including the Blue Angels – take off from Boeing Field, and in addition to experiencing the roaring takeoff by the airport, you can also see some of the highest maneuvers from here (we watched from Westcrest Park, with binoculars, on Friday afternoon).