It’s a big goal – running a half-marathon – if you’re a beginning runner. But West Seattle Runner‘s periodic free training program Get Fit West Seattle can get you there. And if you’re interested, you’re invited to the shop at 6:30 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, August 3rd) for info and Q&A about the Get Fit program. Get ready to get inspired and supported! West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) is at 2743 California SW – just show up.