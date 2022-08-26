FOLLOWUP: Seattle Police chief search almost over

Five months after announcing the search process for a permanent police chief, Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s office announced today that those involved in the process are close to choosing three finalists. Those finalists will be forwarded to the mayor on September 8th, and a public Q&A session with the finalists will be held a week later. Questions for that event are being accepted here. Adrian Diaz has been serving as interim Seattle Police Chief since Carmen Best announced her resignation two years ago.