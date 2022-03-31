Mayor outlines plan for Seattle Police chief search and how you figure into it

It’s been more than a year and a half since Adrian Diaz became interim Seattle Police Chief. Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell outlined his plan for finding a permanent police chief, noting that Diaz is “encourage(d) … to apply.” The mayor’s announcement says Harrell will soon hire “an independent third-party firm to assist in identifying candidates nationwide.” He’ll also appoint a search committee “made up of local leaders including law enforcement experts, Community Police Commission members, and representatives from small businesses, communities of color, and other key voices.” Along with those steps, the mayor also promises a website “providing an overview of the search process” and an online survey where community members can “list what they are looking for in the next chief.” The announcement, which does not specify a timeline by which the mayor hopes to make a hire, also notes the city charter spells out some requirements including “a competitive examination … to identify the three finalists” as well as City Council confirmation.