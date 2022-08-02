ELECTION 2022: Here’s who’s leading after first round of primary results

King County Elections is out with tonight’s first and only round of results in the primary election. As we mentioned in previews, local ballots had only six races – three for the state Legislature, two for federal office, one for statewide office. Top two advance to the November 8th general election. Here’s the full King County result list; here’s who’s leading:
34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 1 (no incumbent)
Emily Alvarado (D) – 52%
Leah Griffin (D) – 33%
34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 2
Joe Fitzgibbon* (D) – 83%
Andrew Pilloud (R) – 17%
34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATOR
Joe Nguyen* (D) – 83%
John Potter (R) – 11%
DISTRICT 7 U.S. HOUSE REP.
Pramila Jayapal* (D) – 84%
Cliff Moon (R) – 8%
Secretary of State and U.S. Senator require checking the state website, which we’re doing right now and will add those races shortly.
