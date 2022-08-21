CORONAVIRUS: This week’s look at local numbers

We’re continuing weekly updates on local COVID numbers via the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*14 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 472 new daily cases countywide (down from 542 a week ago)

*30 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 11 new hospitalizations daily (down from 16 a week ago)

*18 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (same as last week’s two-week average)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge, together comprising the entire peninsula):

*385 cases between 8/1 and 8/15, down from 530 between 7/17 and 7/31

*8 hospitalizations between 8/1 and 8/15, down from 10 between 7/17 and 7/31

*3 deaths between 8/1 and 8/15, same number between 7/17 and 7/31

VACCINATION: Checking vaccination rates:

*82.3 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .2% from a week ago)

*86.7 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (unchanged from a week ago)

*52.2 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the vaccination rates by ZIP code for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not wholly within WS):

98106 – 89% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 56.3% have had a booster (up .1%)

98116 – 93.9% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 68.5% have had a booster (up .2%)

98126 – 84.6% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 58.4% have had a booster (up .2%)

98136 – 94.6% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 71.6% have had a booster (up .1%)

98146 – 83.8% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 50.6% have had a booster (up .2%)

GETTING VACCINATED: Ten days until the vaccination pop-up scheduled for August 31st at Delridge Library, all ages … Look for other options here.

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have – or want to get – a home kit, here’s info on West Seattle’s two public testing sites: The city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday this week). … To report self-test results, this page explains how (click “What should I do if my test is positive?”).