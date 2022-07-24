WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes!

(Seagull during recent low-low tide, photographed by John Skerratt)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT crews are scheduled to continue working on repaving northbound 35th SW between Holly and Morgan, 7 am-5 pm, and sidewalk repair/curb-ramp construction at 37th/Fauntleroy, 8 am-4 pm.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

ALKI ART FAIR’S FINAL DAY: This is the last of three days for the festival at the beach (60th/Alki):

*Artist/vendor booths – 10 am-6 pm (lineup here)

*Live music – 11 am-5 pm (schedule here)

*Silent auction – in the Bathhouse

*Kid Zone – on the promenade

ALKI CLEANUP: Something else you can do at the beach – 10 am-1 pm, two simple ways to brighten the neighborhood a bit – our calendar listing has info on what and where.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is back to its regular location, California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: A sunny, warm afternoon is expected, so the wading pool should be open in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public, noon-7 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

SIGNING/MEET-AND-GREET: Remi Wolf is at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska) for a selfie/signing/meet-and-greet appearance at noon – info here.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Weekly tours are back, as reported here. First tour at 1 pm, last at 3:45; here’s how it works.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 3-5 pm, Levi Said performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

MEDITATION AND MORE: Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Gong Bath at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) with Inner Alchemy, 7-8:30 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!