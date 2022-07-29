West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Junior Football and Cheer signup time! New WSB sponsor

July 29, 2022 1:10 pm
Today we welcome West Seattle Junior Football and Cheer as a new WSB sponsor, advertising to ensure you know that registration is happening now and the season starts soon! Here’s what they would like you to know:

West Seattle Junior Football and Cheer kicks off its season August 8th, starting with practices at Hiawatha Playfield and 8 or 9 games, extending through October.

The program is open to all youth from ages 5 to 14. The youngest division (5-7) plays flag football, while the older divisions play tackle.

We slowly teach the game of football with some life skills along the way; many of our graduates continue to play at our local high schools and beyond.

We are a proud member of the Northwest Junior Football League (NJFL), which emphasizes sportsmanship and player safety, as evidenced by our pre- and post-game meetings of the teams at each and every game.

Here’s how to register. Please contact us with any questions. westseattleswildcats@gmail.com

We thank West Seattle Junior Football and Cheer for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.

