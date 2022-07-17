WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation; another hit-run; catalytic-converter theft

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: Police say witnesses confirmed someone in a car fired shots into the air around 9 pm in the vicinity of the 5400 block of 30th SW. Witnesses told them it was the rear driver-side passenger in a “black Honda Civic” carrying four Black men who appeared to be in their 20s. The car was last seen headed southbound on 29th SW. Officers also told dispatch a witness said this has happened nightly for the past several nights. Incident number is 2022-185472.

HIT-RUN AT 34TH/ROXBURY: The collision that killed a man on a bicycle was not the only hit-and-run that police are investigating. We’ve heard from the victim in another one, a crash at 34th/Roxbury on Saturday afternoon. Alexis writes:

I’d like to thank the multiple calls made on my behalf by the neighbors and especially the woman who lent me her phone as well as the good Samaritan behind me who pulled over and waited until the police came. The other driver asked the good Samaritan for a ride and then ran toward White Center. Mid- to late-twenties. thin, POC wearing red. I had just turned left from 35th onto Roxbury going east. All of a sudden I was hitting his car and pushing him. He was doing at least 50 or more on 34th going south crossing the arterial. Nothing I could do. He was in my space before I even saw him. Both cars are probably totaled. I am banged up but did not need care. His car was full of trash and half eaten food. The ignition had been hotwired. He was slurring his words and appeared to be on something. He left his phone in the car and took off. The police sent two other cars to look for him but couldn’t find him. The car is registered in King County and SPD asked the sheriff to notify the owner.

If you have any information, the incident # is 2022-184113.

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: Via text, this was reported early this morning on SW Webster between 32nd nd 33rd; the thieves headed down an alley, southbound toward Roxhill Elementary: “2 white males, one in blue, one in black, both in hats with a backpack.” Incident # 2022-184863.