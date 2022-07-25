West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Broken windows; abandoned blue Schwinn bike

July 25, 2022 9:24 pm
Two more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

BROKEN CAR WINDOWS: From Corey:

Just wanted to give a heads up to those living in the Highland Park neighborhood, side car windows are being smashed in the area. Myself and a neighbor were hit a few weeks back around 18th and Trenton, but didn’t report because nothing was stolen. This most likely happened late night/early morning.

Learned today a friend who lives around 10th and Portland had their passenger window smashed last night along with 4 or 5 other cars and they have found a ball bearing next to their car. I also saw another unknown car with the same vandalism.

In all cases, as far as I’ve heard and experience nothing was stolen. Unfortunately for all of us we now have a $300 window repair bill.

Please keep vigilant and if anyone has a lead it would be great to share in the comments. Thanks!

Side note, you can report car prowls online even if nothing was stolen (we’ve done it a couple times) – go here..

ABANDONED BIKE: From the dumped-likely-stolen file – James sent the photo:

James says it’s been in an Upper Morgan alley for at least two days. If it’s yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.

