WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Barefoot prowler; dumped-likely-stolen child’s bicycle

Two reader reports, plus a quick followup, in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BAREFOOT PROWLER: From Traci:

This guy walked around my house onto my back deck (Wednesday) night around 8 pm. He tried to say something to me through the windows. I yelled at him to leave. Then he wandered into my backyard. I told him that I was calling the cops. Then finally left. Unfortunately I didn’t get him on camera. Then (Thursday) morning at 5:22 am he showed up again on my cameras shoeless. He saw me and then left. The police showed up quickly and took my info for him to be charged with trespassing. Be on the lookout around Charlestown and 33rd SW area. He has very dirty clothes on and seems to have lost his shoes. My neighbor had him on their front-door camera as well.

Others in the area reported the same man knocking on doors early Thursday.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BICYCLE: From John:

This children’s Mongoose Racer was left in the alleyway behind Avalon Way … Looks like it was abandoned Wednesday.

If you know whose bicycle this is, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you with John.

P.S. – MOTORCYCLE FINALLY FOUND: Almost two months ago, Joshua reported his motorcycle stolen. He sent a note to say it was finally found this week, on Yesler Way.