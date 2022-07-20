TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:00 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, July 20th.

Another forecast for sunshine all day, and temperatures likely to get into the 80s. (Tuesday’s high was 83.)

Overnight work nightly for the rest of the week, for “overhead work on the bridge.” Impacts include:

Detours for those using SW Spokane Street between Delridge Way SW and SW Avalon Way (between 10 PM and 5 AM).

Lane reduction on southbound W Marginal Way SW between 17th Ave SW and Chelan Ave SW (between 7 PM and 6 AM).

Detours for those accessing westbound SW Spokane Street at East Marginal Way S (between 10 PM and 5 AM)

The Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade on Saturday (July 23) will close California SW between Lander and Edmunds until early afternoon. Watch for parking restrictions on side streets, too, especially near the start and end of the route.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t change before next spring. Check here for alerts/updates.

850th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four recently installed cameras):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

