SURVEY: Help Alair write a ‘love letter to West Seattle’

Alair Gift Shop proprietor Shandon Armstrong is looking for a few good stories. Well, more than a few. She would love to be overwhelmed with good stories – as in feel-good stories. She’s opened a survey you can reply to share yours. Here’s the explanation:

West Seattle is such a one-of-a-kind place.

And it’s been a long few years.

We all need to hear the good things. We need to remember the heartwarming stories that give us faith in humanity. The neighbors that are lifting each other up and doing great things for one another.

We are going to post about these stories, share them, holler them, and give those people that are exhausted and feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders a place to read good story after good story.

These stories will go hand-in-hand with a new design that we are launching in the next couple of days/weeks.

It’s like our own West Seattle gratitude journal.

Our love letter to West Seattle and all of the people that make up this amazing neighborhood.

West Seattle. Best Seattle.