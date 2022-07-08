Shakespeare in the park and more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Chuck Bowden, from the roof deck of Oregon 42)

The weekend’s almost here! On the list for today/tonight:

WADING POOLS OPEN: It’s expected to be unny and warm this afternoon, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Friday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be closed to the public again today for a swim meet.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham), GreenStage presents “Much Ado About Nothing,” the Backyard Bard condensed version. Free!

BASEBALL: The DubSea Fish Sticks host the Redmond Dudes at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center) at 7:05 pm. Tickets here!

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Songwriters’ Showcase tonight at 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), no cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Fishing Trip, Puppy Feet, Dead Amy perform at The Skylark. 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

