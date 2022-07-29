ROAD WORK: SDOT repaving 35th SW here and there

(Repaved section completed today, between Findlay and Juneau)

A full repaving of 35th Avenue SW has long been postponed – last major mention in our archives was five years and two SDOT directors ago, suggesting it wouldn’t happen any sooner than 2023. Not on the schedule through 2024 right now, but SDOT’s lately been repaving a block here and a block there. Most of it has been without wide advance announcement – aside from last weekend’s traffic alerts including the plan for repaving 35th between Holly and Morgan. After happening onto another stretch of work today between Juneau and Findlay, we asked SDOT for a list of what’s been done and what’s yet to come. Spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied:

This is part of our Reconnect West Seattle work. We are working to repair rough spots in the pavement on roads like 35th Ave SW that saw a decrease in traffic when the West Seattle Bridge closed and will likely become more heavily used once the bridge reopens.

Over the last two weeks, we have paved several blocks on 35th Ave SW including:

SW Barton St to SW Trenton St (two blocks)

SW Kenyon St to SW Holden St

SW Myrtle St to SW Willow St

SW Holly St to SW Morgan St

SW Graham St to SW Raymond St

SW Juneau St to SW Findlay St (we are finishing work on this today).

In the near future, we also plan to pave one more block of 35th Ave SW from SW Edmunds St to SW Alaska St.