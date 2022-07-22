West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Alki Art Fair, day 1

July 22, 2022 6:16 pm
(WSB photos)

You’ll find art everywhere you look at the Alki Art Fair, where day 1 continues until 8 pm. Dozens of artists are on the promenade west of Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), showing and selling their work – including West Seattle neighbors like oil painter Rance Holiman:

And collage artist Linda McClamrock:

You can also learn about sea life from volunteers at the Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network booth:

They’re near the booth where you can say hi to Canna West Culture Shop‘s Tricia and Mimi – Canna is an Art Fair sponsor (and WSB sponsor too):

This is a bonus day for the festival, continuing all weekend – some features, including the Kid Zone, silent auction, and live music, don’t start up until tomorrow. Find the artist lineup, music lineup, and more on the official festival website.

