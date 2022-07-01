FOURTH OF JULY: Seattle Parks’ lights-on plan to discourage fireworks will last three nights this year

(Reader photo of fireworks debris at a local park in 2020 – one that did NOT have lights on)

Seattle Parks has made its annual announcement that some playfields will be illuminated to discourage fireworks use. This year the plan stretches across three nights, Saturday through Monday (July 2-4). At the affected West Seattle fields, it’ll be lights on at 8:30, lights out at 11. One other difference: Last year’s announcement said the fields will be “monitored” 9 pm-4 am, but this year it’s 9 pm-2 am. Here are the four West Seattle fields affected:

Delridge Playfield, 4458 Delridge Way SW

Hiawatha Playfield, 2700 California Ave. SW

Walt Hundley Playfield, 6920 34th Avenue SW

West Seattle Stadium, 4432 35th Ave. SW

This announcement only involves Seattle Parks facilities – we don’t usually get similar announcements from other entities that have fields in the area, such as Seattle Public Schools (though we’re inquiring).