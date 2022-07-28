FOLLOWUP: Man charged with stalking U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal is back in jail

One day after the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced 48-year-old Brett A. Forsell was charged with stalking U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, he’s back in jail. We’ve been checking the county jail roster, and a check just now shows he was booked less than half an hour ago. When the charges were filed, the KCPAO said, a judge agreed to issue a $500,000 arrest warrant for him, so that’s the amount of bail he’ll be held on. We aren’t likely to be able to find out the circumstances of his arrest until tomorrow. He was released July 13th, four days after the incident outside Rep. Jayapal’s Arbor Heights home, because he had not yet been charged.