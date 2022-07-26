UPDATE: Small aircraft goes into water off Alki promenade, no one hurt

4:43: Thanks to Allison for the photo. That craft went into the water off the Alki Beach promenade a short time ago. No major response has ensued, just a two-unit SFD medical dispatch. We’re on our way to find out more.

5:08 PM: No injuries, we’re told at the scene. The pilot/operator is trying to figure out how to get it out of the water, as it’s submerged. Still trying to determine what size of aircraft this is.

5:11 PM: Cessna 150, we’re told. It’s 10 or so yards offshore.

5:18 PM: Allison, who sent the first photo, says she and her son were driving westbound around 62nd/Alki “when we saw the plane splash in nose first, then pop up and lie flat on the top of the water. We drove closer, pulled over, and saw 3 or 4 amazing folks swim out and assist the pilot out to safety. About a minute later police arrived in response to someone who had called the incident in.” Police-radio communication indicates the NTSB will investigate.