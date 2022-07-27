FOLLOWUP: Crash-landed plane pulled out of water off Alki

Thanks to Lorrie for the tip that the work to get that Cessna 150 out of the water off the Alki promenade was under way a little earlier than we expected. It’s been 17 hours since the pilot crash-landed the plane in the water, with no injuries reported A company called AvTech Services is partly dismantling the plane so it can be transported; the US Coast Guard and state Ecology Department are at the scene monitoring the salvage operation (no word of a fuel spill so far).