CORONAVIRUS: This week’s look at West Seattle and countywide numbers

Toward the end of every weekend, we check numbers from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard, so here’s our weekly look at countywide and West Seattle-specific COVID numbers:

*17 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 1,052 new daily cases countywide (up from 956 when we checked a week ago)

*0 percent change in hospitalizations countywide in the past week, compared to the week before

*Currently averaging 19 new hospitalizations daily (down from 2- a week ago)

*3 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (same as last week’s two-week average)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*751 cases between 6/27 and 7/11, up from 712 between 6/12 and 6/26

*11 hospitalizations between 6/27 and 7/11, down from 13 between 6/12 and 6/26

*3 deaths between 6/27 and 7/11, up from 2 between 6/12 and 6/26

VACCINATION: Checking vaccination rates:

*81.6 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (unchanged from a week ago)

*86.4 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (unchanged from a week ago)

*51.4 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the vaccination rates by ZIP code for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not wholly within WS):

98106 – 88.8% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 55.5% have had a booster (up .2%)

98116 – 93.6% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 67.8% have had a booster (up .2%)

98126 – 84.3% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 57.6% have had a booster (up .2%)

98136 – 94.3% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 70.7% have had a booster (up .1%)

98146 – 83.6% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 49.9% have had a booster (up .2%)

VACCINE CLINICS: Look for opportunities here.

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have or want to get a home kit, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday this week). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.