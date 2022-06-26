WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what’s happening

(Friday night photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s ahead for your sizzling Sunday:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: SDOT expects to finish building curb ramps at Dumar/Orchard: “This work will include pouring concrete and paving the road in front of the curb ramp. We expect to begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 5 PM. We do not anticipate any major traffic impacts.” Also today, “we’re pouring concrete for the lane divider on SW Spokane St in the vicinity of 11th Ave SW near Harbor Island. This is phase two of three phases to repair the damaged lane divider. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Traffic impacts include closure of the East Marginal Way S and the lower SW Spokane St ramps. There will be a detour in place for those traveling in the area.” Plus WSDOT continues its “Revive I-5” SB lane closures for expansion-joint work.

PINEAPPLE FIESTA RUN: First time at Lincoln Park, this 5K/10K benefiting educational programs gets going at 8 am.

FIELD DAY: Continuing until 11 am, local ham-radio operators welcome you to their 24-hour “open house” in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – see our report from last night for more info; this link has the schedule,

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN TOUR: 9 am-5 pm, but if you haven’t already bought a ticket, sorry, it’s sold out!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – and plants at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

DEMONSTRATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS: Abortion-rights supporters are planning to march at California/Alaska 10 am-11:30 am. Organizers explain here, “We are just two pissed=off moms that want to bring this community together to mourn, find solace, organize and protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. This is a peaceful gathering (be respectful of the local businesses and market) wear green, bring signs, your voice, and water.”

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS TOURNAMENT: West Seattle Little League‘s baseball and softball all-stars have started competition with the 12s baseball tournament WSLL is hosting at Bar-S (64th and Admiral), Today’s first game is at 10 am, public welcome – see the bracket here.

POP-UP MARKET: 11 am-4 pm at Future Primitive Brewing (9832 14th SW in White Center), the monthly market includes local growers and makers – among them, West Seattle’s Cascadia Wicks candlemaker, who’s donating 10 percent of today’s sales to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Only city-park wading pool open today in West Seattle is in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day (weather permitting).

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Weekly tours are back, as reported here. First tour at 1 pm, last at 3:45; here’s how it works.

WEST SEATTLE PRIDE MARCH: West Seattle’s own Pride March, 2 pm to 4 pm, sponsored by Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Organic Superfood Café. The four-block march will end at those businesses, after starting at 2 at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW). Organizers note, “The short march is great for families and pets too! Walk, skate, bike, dance, or stroll the route with your friends and family. Celebrate our LGBTQ community here in West Seattle!” They also add here, “Pride was and still is a protest! Feel free to bring your signs and frustrations with you.”

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly meeting at 3 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has details on this month’s meeting.

MIKU, AND THE GODS. At 3 pm, it’s a matinee performance of this world-premiere play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), tickets available here. (Read our story about playwright Julia Izumi here.)

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We update it daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!