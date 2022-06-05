West Seattle, Washington

05 Sunday

64℉

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Feathered families, and other new views

June 5, 2022 3:33 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Thanks to the photographers who have shared more images of West Seattle birds – enough for a new gallery. Above, Michelle Green Arnson describes her photo as “Chestnut-backed Chickadee fledglings and their bedraggled parent.” Below, another family scene – Tom Trulin photographed two Steller’s Jays, the elder feeding the younger:

Here’s a Bald Eaglet in Lincoln Park, photographed by Steven Rice:

A mated pair of Ospreys were photographed in the new Duwamish People’s Park by Steve Bender:

Another Osprey was photographed by James Tilley while it was out fishing:

James also sent two other fishing images – a diving Caspian Tern at Alki in mid-May, followed by a Great Blue Heron:

Last but not least, a Western Tanager photographed by Lynn Shimamoto:

(All the links on species names above will take you to the corresponding page on Seattle Audubon‘s BirdWeb site, which has information about the birds, even audio clips of their calls.)

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Feathered families, and other new views"

  • ACG June 5, 2022 (3:49 pm)
    Reply

    I always love when you post these reader photo’s of birds and wildlife, WSB. We have some amazing photographers in West Seattle!  

  • Jerry Simmons June 5, 2022 (3:52 pm)
    Reply

    Oh man how did I get passed up on the bird post!😊 I sent this one in on Friday I believe. Baby Steller’s Jay in my backyard in West Seattle 2022

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.