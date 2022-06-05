WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Feathered families, and other new views

Thanks to the photographers who have shared more images of West Seattle birds – enough for a new gallery. Above, Michelle Green Arnson describes her photo as “Chestnut-backed Chickadee fledglings and their bedraggled parent.” Below, another family scene – Tom Trulin photographed two Steller’s Jays, the elder feeding the younger:

Here’s a Bald Eaglet in Lincoln Park, photographed by Steven Rice:

A mated pair of Ospreys were photographed in the new Duwamish People’s Park by Steve Bender:

Another Osprey was photographed by James Tilley while it was out fishing:

James also sent two other fishing images – a diving Caspian Tern at Alki in mid-May, followed by a Great Blue Heron:

Last but not least, a Western Tanager photographed by Lynn Shimamoto:

(All the links on species names above will take you to the corresponding page on Seattle Audubon‘s BirdWeb site, which has information about the birds, even audio clips of their calls.)