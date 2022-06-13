TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Mid-June Monday

6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to Monay, June 13th.

WEATHER

Breezy, partly sunny, chance of showers, high in the 60s.

ROAD WORK

Seattle Public Utilities‘ pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle continues.

LAST WEEK OF SCHOOL

-Some schools are already out; Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) and Summit Atlas are out after Tuesday; Our Lady of Guadalupe is out after Wednesday; Westside School (WSB sponsor) is out after Thursday; for Holy Family and most Seattle Public Schools, Friday is the final day (for Chief Sealth IHS, it’s next Tuesday).

–Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex will see a lot of traffic tonight – the CSIHS (5 pm) and WSHS (8 pm) graduations are happening.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

813th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four new cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

