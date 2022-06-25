SUNDAY PREVIEW: Two West Seattle marches

The lineup for tomorrow won’t be anything like the 26-note list for today – but it will feature two West Seattle marches:

DEMONSTRATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS: In the wake of the small spontaneous protest at Walk-All-Ways on Friday, abortion-rights supporters are planning to march there Sunday morning, 10 am-11:30 am. Organizers explain here, “We are just two pissed=off moms that want to bring this community together to mourn, find solace, organize and protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. This is a peaceful gathering (be respectful of the local businesses and market) wear green, bring signs, your voice, and water.”

PRIDE MARCH: If you’re not going downtown for the Pride Parade, be part of West Seattle’s own Pride March, 2 pm to 4 pm, sponsored by Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Organic Superfood Café. The four-block march will end at those businesses, after starting at 2 at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW). Organizers add, “The short march is great for families and pets too! Walk, skate, bike, dance, or stroll the route with your friends and family. Celebrate our LGBTQ community here in West Seattle!” They also add here, “Pride was and still is a protest! Feel free to bring your signs and frustrations with you.”