SUMMER: Welcome the change of seasons with two West Seattle solstice events Tuesday

June 20, 2022 2:36 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news

Summer officially begins at 2:13 am our time Tuesday. Hours later, two events offer you the chance to celebrate the change of seasons:

DELRIDGE SOLSTICE CELEBRATION: This one’s new!

4:30-7:30 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), you are invited to enjoy music, games, crafts, and kids’ activities including face-painting and storytime. Free but you can also bring money for dinner – Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com will be cooking and selling food.

SOLSTICE PARK SUNSET WATCH: If the season’s changing, West Seattle skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen will be at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, uphill from the tennis courts) to lead an educational and fun sunset watch.

(WSB photo, summer-solstice sunset watch 2019)

The forecast suggests a chance of actually seeing the sunset, but Alice will be there no matter what (unless it’s pouring rain, which is NOT forecast), starting at 8:30 pm.

4 Replies to "SUMMER: Welcome the change of seasons with two West Seattle solstice events Tuesday"

  • Jeepney June 20, 2022 (3:04 pm)
    Reply

    And just like that, the days will start getting shorter……..

    • WSB June 20, 2022 (5:26 pm)
      Reply

      Oh, look on the cup-half-full side. The sunset doesn’t start getting earlier until the end of the month!

  • Summer is here June 21, 2022 (4:55 am)
    Reply

    Temps in the 80s this weekend!

    • BlairJ June 21, 2022 (10:56 am)
      Reply

      Finally!  I’ve been waiting so long to be able to complain about the heat!

