Notes for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Weekend clouds, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm online, councilmembers look at the week ahead and recap the past week. No public-comment period, but the agenda explains how to attend/watch/listen.

WORKSHOP: Louisa Boren STEM K-8 PTSA invites you to a community workshop presented online at 6:30 pm by Families of Color Seattle, “Positive Racial Identity and Identifying Microaggressions.” Our calendar listing explains how to attend, and how to prepare.

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

ZEN SITTING/MEDITATION: Free weekly event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something coming up that should be listed on our calendar and in our daily previews? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!